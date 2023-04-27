Q: Ethan Redcliffe has started the season in scintillating fashion with 33 goals from three matches. Can 'Reddie' become the first player in the TDFL to kick a ton since Rick Whitehead in 2019?
A: It's no secret that we have got a friendly draw and 'Reddie' has got a big bag of tricks so he certainly has all the credentials to reach the ton if he can maintain his form against the better sides.
Q: Louis Miller arrived back at his junior club over the summer with little fanfare but you are already a huge fan of his?
A: I admit I didn't know a lot about Louie but the locals up in the hills kept raving about his talent. It has only taken three matches but I can now see what they were talking about and I rate Louie highly.
Q: How does it feel to be back at your junior club and running around in the big white V again?
A: Getting to play alongside my two brothers Luke and Brendan in the seniors for the first time in our careers was a special moment in the opening round that I will cherish. Plus there are a few other Hodgkin's running around which is also good to see.
Q: What is your first impression of the bro (Luke) as coach?
A: Luke is going well and I coached him at Raiders and now it is his turn to call the shots. The best part is he backs me in and the playing group has really got behind him.
Q: My Mitta spies tell me you have racked up close to 50 possessions in each of the three matches so far and had to be tested for leather poisoning?
A: I think there might be a bit of chicken salt on that story but I have had a few touches. Luke and I both play in the midfield, both shave our heads and wear blue boots so maybe I'm getting the credit for a few of the bro's touches as well.
ROUND FOUR
Saturday, April 29
Beechworth v Tallangatta
Kiewa-SC v Dederang-MB
Rutherglen v Thurgoona
Yackandandah v Wahgunyah
Wod. Saints v Barnawartha
Mitta Utd v Chiltern
The Blues have built up plenty of confidence in the opening rounds, beating up on the lesser lights of the competition but now face their first serious test in the reigning premier. Chiltern has been below its best so far and you get the feeling the Mountain Men will fancy their chances of claiming a big scalp. No doubt the Blues will be up and about early but the Swans still appear to have a class edge. Watching Swans' young bull Kyle Cooper go head to head with Blues' old bull Jarrod Hodgkin in the midfield is just one of several mouth-watering match-ups.
Verdict: Chiltern by 12 points
