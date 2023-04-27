The Blues have built up plenty of confidence in the opening rounds, beating up on the lesser lights of the competition but now face their first serious test in the reigning premier. Chiltern has been below its best so far and you get the feeling the Mountain Men will fancy their chances of claiming a big scalp. No doubt the Blues will be up and about early but the Swans still appear to have a class edge. Watching Swans' young bull Kyle Cooper go head to head with Blues' old bull Jarrod Hodgkin in the midfield is just one of several mouth-watering match-ups.

