ELECTIVE surgery for 32 patients was canned on Thursday April 27, 2023 as Albury Wodonga Health came under a code yellow for the first time since July.
The measure was applied from 6.30pm Wednesday April 26 after overwhelming demand for emergency services.
AWH chief executive Bill Appleby said extra staff had been posted to casualty waiting rooms and care hubs set up in sites normally used for other purposes such as day surgery and post operative areas.
In the most recent 24-hour period there were 209 patients compared to a daily average of 175 to 180.
"It's not necessarily flu and COVID, although that's a contributor, it's more so the complexity of patients that are actually presenting in our ED," Mr Appleby said of the spark for the code yellow.
"It's an issue of not enough beds in the hospital to be able to support people and increasing length of stay, so people are staying longer and our ability to safely discharge people to alternate places for care.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Certainly there are a range of things at play here, so it's not necessarily a seasonal issue."
Mr Appleby said 17 patients had been forced to wait more than 24 hours for treatment on one day this week and 37 were in that category over the last week.
Ambulance ramping has been occurring and discussions have unfolded with paramedic services in NSW and Victoria to improve co-ordination.
Mr Appleby said was a "difficult decision" to postpone 32 elective operations yesterday and discussions were continuing on the fate of similar procedures slated for coming days with patients to be contacted individually.
"It really is a dynamic environment and we're meeting twice a day (to determine surgery schedules)," he said.
The code yellow status will be reviewed over the next 24 hours with a timeframe for its lifting yet to be determined.
"If history is a predictor of the future, typically these code yellows usually last about 72 hours, but as I said it's quite a dynamic environment so we'll be constantly reviewing this, formally meeting twice a day with a whole raft of clinicians and non-clinicians across the hospital," Mr Appleby said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.