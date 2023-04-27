An appetite to get into the Albury property market continues with two homes sold at auction on April 27.
A five-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Northern View Drive in West Albury attracted interest from two parties before it sold under the hammer for $533,000.
An opening offer of $500,000 was accepted for the property set on more than 850 square metres.
Ray White Albury North auctioneer Alex Pattaro then placed a vendor bid to advance it to $530,000.
The home went on the market with the next offer of $531,000, and sold for $533,000 after two more rises of $1000.
A renovated three-bedroom house on Bralgon Street in North Albury was snapped up for $402,500.
Bidding started at $360,000, but quickly jumped to $390,000 with an offer on behalf of the vendor.
A submission of $395,000 was taken and then bumped up to $400,000.
The home went on the market after a $2500 increase and it proved enough to get it over the line at $402,500.
Two parties competed for a three-bedroom dwelling on Burrows Road in Lavington, which started at $400,000.
Increments of $10,000 were exchanged by the pair to reach $430,000.
A $5000 rise was granted to lift it to $435,000 and the same bidder then increased it to $445,000.
However, it was still below reserve and was passed in after a lengthy deliberation.
Three-bedroom homes on Gibson Street in Jindera ($450,000), Stockman Circuit in Thurgoona ($580,000) and Brent Court in Lavington ($450,000) were all passed in after vendor bids.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
