TO meet patient demand before Albury hospital's big refurbishment is complete, a push is on to have 32 beds set up in portable units.
Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby confirmed on Thursday April 27 2023 he was liaising with government bosses on the extra beds.
The admission came after a code yellow was applied from 6.30pm Wednesday April 26 due to emergency services being stretched.
"This underscores the urgent need for additional beds," Mr Appleby said.
He added until the redeveloped hospital opened in 2027-28, with more beds, stopgap fixes were needed.
"One of those interim strategies is the use of modular here on the Albury site," Mr Appleby said.
"We are working with the Department of Health in Victoria and VHBA, which is the capital delivery arm of the Department of Health, and we're assessing opportunities at the moment on the Albury site to be able to bring on an an additional number of beds to support us in managing access and flow."
Mr Appleby said a consultant had been engaged to examine feasible sites for the temporary beds and it was expected to present a report to the department at the end of the next eight weeks.
"I think it would be a 12-month delivery, but it depends if it is brand new or whether it is modulars that have been relocated from other services," he said of an opening date.
It would be akin to a short stay unit at Mercy Health in Werribee which has prefabricated rooms attached together to house those needing emergency care.
"Essentially it's portables brought together to create a clinical environment, a replicate ward that we can have here for a period of time during now and when we actually realise our new beds with the new build," Mr Appleby said.
The government in reply did not answer questions about the appeal by Albury Wodonga Health.
Construction has begun on the new emergency department which has resulted in the previous casualty entrance being shut.
The first stage of the new casualty section is due to be completed late this year with the second phase having a mid-2024 deadline.
