Patterns point to more rain for Border North East

The main feature of the daily synoptic weather charts last week was the slow eastward movement of a large high pressure system, from just below Western Australia to be right over Victoria by the weekend.
The barometric pressure on Sunday morning reached 1034.5mbs in Melbourne - very high for April.
There was a total of just 12 other times over the last 163 years that barometric reached 1034mbs or more during the month of April in Melbourne.
These were 1861, 1920, 1933, 1934, 1955, 1984, 1987, 1999, 2000, 2012, 2015, and 2022.
Of note is the successive high April barometer in 1933-34, 1999-2000 and 2022-23.
Both 1934 and 2000 were very wet over the eastern states, and it does appear that the remainder of 2023 will follow suit.
Sea surface temperature profiles around Australian waters have remained unchanged since first becoming above normal in January 2020.
Currently, these temperatures are well above normal around Tasmania and across to well east of New Zealand, and also west from just south of Albany to almost all the way to Cape Town in South Africa.
Sea surface temperatures have remained slightly above normal over northern Australian waters for the last three years.
It was already wetter than average in Victoria and NSW and into Queensland from 2020-22.
In the immediate future, looking at those cases of high April barometer in Melbourne most of them did lead to settled weather conditions with warm sunny days to well into May in our regions. There were not any significant rainfalls until the fourth week of May, and again during June following the very wet and cool conditions which invaded our regions in 1906 and 1956, and also last year.
I am inclined to follow what happened in 1907 and 1957.
Both had a very warm and wet start in June to the winter season, and later on high temperatures in October and November and again early to mid-December before heavy rain late December.
