Lowering storages is no panacea

Landholders on the Goulburn River downstream of Eildon face the same flooding dilemmas of those on all major rivers and even creeks. Recently, there have been calls to drop the level on Eildon by 10 to 20 per cent to free up room for any heavy rain events.
On the surface this sounds prudent, however competing interests want storages as full as possible and lowering many storages is just not a solution to flood mitigation.
Certainly, when storages were built they were touted as being in the mix for flood mitigation. And, to a certain extent, they can be used to regulate average monthly rainfall. The recent flooding along rivers was caused by rainfall 250 per cent above average. In this scenario, looking at Eildon, floods in the lower Goulburn were impacted by downstream rivers and creeks with record flows.
Levy banks can protect valuable infrastructure and housing, but they do push more water onto farmland as it is made to flood further across the plain.
It is a bitter pill for those whose homes flood periodically. In some cases, it is a 20 to 30-year interval. Surely the only answer is to recognise that building on a flood plain in hindsight should not have been allowed. Houses that flooded recently will always be at risk.
When a government says they will consult those affected by its decisions, it really means the project has the green light and those impacted will be given the opportunity to raise their hackles and waste oxygen.
It happened with the north-south pipeline project, taking water from the Goulburn at Yea and pumping it to the metropolitan Sugarloaf storage.
Then Premier Steve Bracks was filmed at the door of a flying helicopter, sprouting that those affected had access to consultation.
What he did not add was that construction pipes were already on the way to Yea.
Similarly, now will have those tasked by the Victorian government to plan and build massive powerlines to link in renewable energy across very fertile, high-value farm land that of course consultation was on the table.
However, when around 300 people turned out in St Arnaud to the consultative session, the government lackeys cried foul.
Seems they are only prepared to talk to an audience of no more than 45, so they walked away.
The unescapable fact is that the move to renewables will impact heavily in rural areas, and simply those with lights on in suburbia could not give a damn. Oh yes, but they will tell farmers how to operate by cutting emissions from livestock, to cease using fertilisers and herbicides and move to electric vehicles.
Farmers are being extolled to quit synthetic fertilisers and move to natural products. This includes meat meal, bone meal, fish meal, seaweed extract, composted poultry manure, sulphate of potash, soft rock phosphate and guano.
In the gun is superphosphate, which is made from the reaction of sulphuric acid on phosphate rock. Synthetic, we are being led to believe. But no, both sulphuric acid and the rock phosphate are naturally occurring.
The threat of acid rain is rain containing sulphuric acid that has been picked up mainly in volcanic action. In Australia, it is well documented that yield and health of pastures and crops down the decades had relied solely on superphosphate.
It may sound wonderful to apply chicken manure to soils, but the analysis varies.
Certainly good to an extent, but not available in quantities to an aid in large-scale cropping programs. Great on the home garden.
There is evidence that in some cases excess superphosphate has been applied, but with soil testing and GPS systems this is not now occurring. Now, agriculture has to an extent moved away on superphosphate to monoammonium phosphate and di-ammonium phosphate high analysis compounds.
If you are of the opinion that seaweed products are the answer, check out the analysis and the fuzzy do-good feeling will disappear.
