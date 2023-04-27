Pharmacists fear a new policy that will allow patients to get 60 days worth of medicine from one prescription could end up devastating their industry.
The fears follow Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler's announcement that the government would double the amount of medicine a pharmacy can dispense from 30 days worth to 60 days, essentially halving the dispensing fee for patients.
"This cheaper medicines policy is safe, good for Australians' hip pockets and most importantly, good for their health," Mr Butler said.
But many pharmacists around Australia think otherwise, saying the policy will force them to cut staff, strain the supply line and promote medicine wastage.
"We are concerned this will mean a huge number of local pharmacies will close their doors," she said.
"It's just not going to lead to a sustainable outcome and we will end up losing staff. The numbers suggest one in three staff will lose their positions which ... after COVID, is devastating news."
She said that on the surface the policy appeared to save patients money, but that in the future, pharmacists would not be able to provide blood pressure tests and other services for free.
She said wastage would also be an issue in circumstances where patients changed medication.
"We don't have two months supply, we are part of the global supply chain, so we get in behind the rest of the world because we don't manufacture drugs here," Ms Pollock said. "So there will be an enormous pressure on the distribution system.
"All of a sudden I have to stock two months supply, which will essentially double my monthly spend.
"Where am I going to get an additional $200,000 to buy the medication and store it? I'm going to have to borrow it.
"There is going to be shortages as this policy is implemented, and panic buying will ensue."
Ms Pollock said the policy had arisen because the government needed to be seen doing something to curb the cost of living.
"The pharmacy industry really has not been consulted in this at all," she said.
"Instead of going to the pharmaceutical companies to reduce the cost of medicine, they have gone to the pharmacists, a low-hanging fruit.
"The best option would be to go straight to the manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies to discuss a fairer price, but instead they are taking it from the pharmacy industry.
"They aren't looking at the big picture, and in the end, nobody will win."
The changes, which are due to come into place on September 1, are expected to save patients up to $180 a year on medicine.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
