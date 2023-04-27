The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Job losses, financial hardship ahead: Chemists say call bad medicine for them

LH
By Layton Holley
April 28 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pharmacists Billy Po and Amy Pollock say changes flagged to how much medicine can be dispensed will mean job losses at chemists across the country, and a reduction in services they can offer for free. Picture by Ash Smith
Pharmacists Billy Po and Amy Pollock say changes flagged to how much medicine can be dispensed will mean job losses at chemists across the country, and a reduction in services they can offer for free. Picture by Ash Smith

Pharmacists fear a new policy that will allow patients to get 60 days worth of medicine from one prescription could end up devastating their industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LH

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.