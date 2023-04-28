YOUR SAY: Open your eyes to the fascinating world of fungi

First year of COVID, neighbours stood in front of their houses holding candles, then a trumpet played The Last Post ... it was beautiful ... gave you goose bumps. (We should make that a tradition?) Several driveways displayed beautiful pictures drawn by children related to Anzac Day, several fences had wreaths. Now, just a couple of years later ... nothing ... What happened in such a short time? We live in such a great country, have so much to be grateful for.

