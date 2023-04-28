YOUR SAY: Open your eyes to the fascinating world of fungi

The message about fungi is a very important one to be raised each season, however the article on Monday, April 24, didn't quite give my correct message - it's don't pick them to eat "unless you are 100 per cent sure of their identification" as they can be deadly.
Because Wooragee Landcare sees the importance of fungi for animal and human foraging, their roles in breaking down matter and recycling nutrients, and their fascinating looks and stories, we have been organising workshops for many years with the amazing Alison Pouliot. This year we have three full-day workshops because of the demand.
It worries me when I see on social media baskets full of fungi having been picked and people saying are these edible? It's not only a waste of the fungi in their other roles, but potentially very dangerous.
Alison goes through the importance of fungi, the etiquette and rules about picking, as well as identification. Her book with Tom May, Wild Mushrooming - a Guide for Foragers, is a must if you are considering foraging, and identification skills of anything take time to hone. We do encourage you to open your eyes to the fascinating world of fungi - they are amazing.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I walked around three blocks on Anzac Day morning ... did not see a single flag!!! What happened to Australian pride?
First year of COVID, neighbours stood in front of their houses holding candles, then a trumpet played The Last Post ... it was beautiful ... gave you goose bumps. (We should make that a tradition?) Several driveways displayed beautiful pictures drawn by children related to Anzac Day, several fences had wreaths. Now, just a couple of years later ... nothing ... What happened in such a short time? We live in such a great country, have so much to be grateful for.
I think we can/need to do better, maybe go a step further and display a flag here and there throughout the year?
Anzac Day in Albury this year was massive with large crowds attending both the dawn and the 10am commemorative services. A very large crowd watched the 9am street march, applauding the veterans, community groups and the hundreds of school children.
Attendance was the largest for many years with perfect weather making for an outstanding day of commemoration.
The City of Albury sincerely thanks the members of the Australian Defence Force that sold badges and poppies across the city over the two weeks before Anzac Day.
The community was, as always, generous in their support of the Albury RSL.
Lest We Forget.
