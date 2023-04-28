The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Open your eyes to the fascinating world of fungi

By Letters to the Editor
April 28 2023 - 11:00am
Wooragee Landcare advises people not to pick mushrooms "unless you are 100 per cent sure of their identification" as they can be deadly. Picture by Mark Jesser
Open your eyes to world of fungi

The message about fungi is a very important one to be raised each season, however the article on Monday, April 24, didn't quite give my correct message - it's don't pick them to eat "unless you are 100 per cent sure of their identification" as they can be deadly.

