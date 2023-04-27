Wodonga's Matt Wilson has revealed he's still battling the psychological scars of two dislocated kneecaps last year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Wilson's form has been superb in the four straight wins to start the season and is clearly his best since arriving at the start of last year.
"It helps when the boys are playing so well, just need to get rid of those injuries and hopefully take the next step," he explained.
Wilson suffered the nasty kneecap dislocations in the pre-season and then against Wodonga Raiders on July 9 last year.
It robbed him of playing time and, even more importantly, confidence.
"You can feel it if you're going back with the flight of the ball, you can feel it's about to pop sometimes, it does play on the back of your mind," he offered.
Despite his concerns, it hasn't restricted his ability to cover the ground.
At the seven-minute mark of the second quarter against Wodonga Raiders on Anzac Day, the visitors were attacking, but Wilson showed composure in defence to help thwart the surge.
Ninety seconds later, he took a mark 48m from goal and nailed the shot.
"Matty was really good (against Raiders), hopefully the Ovens and Murray can get a glimpse of how good Matty Wilson is," coach Jordan Taylor said.
At 192cms, Wilson is a difficult player to combat because he can play virtually anywhere and at that height, requires a tall to match him when he's forward, but he's also agile.
Wodonga has the weekend off.
