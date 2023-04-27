The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga's Matt Wilson reveals psychological scars of dislocated kneecaps

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 27 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Wilson (centre) congratulates team-mate Nick Hynes after he kicked a goal.
Matt Wilson (centre) congratulates team-mate Nick Hynes after he kicked a goal.

Wodonga's Matt Wilson has revealed he's still battling the psychological scars of two dislocated kneecaps last year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.