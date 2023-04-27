Thurgoona tough nut Zac Gibbons celebrated his 100th senior match at the kennel last weekend.
Gibbons joined the Bulldogs from Lavington in 2014 and was an integral part of the club's golden era from 2016-19.
The uncompromising midfielder played in all three of the Bulldogs' flags in 2016-17 and 2019 and earned a reputation for his ferocious attack on the contest.
Kade and Aydan Brown, Jamarl O'Sullivan, Matt Fowler, Luke Gerecke, Darcy Moore, Blair Osmond and Gibbons are the only Bulldogs to play in all three flags.
Gibbons said it was a proud moment to reach the milestone against Kiewa-Sandy Creek last Saturday.
"It was an awesome moment and meant a helluva lot to me," Gibbons said.
"I played a few senior games at Coolamon and reserves when I was at Lavington so to get to a 100 at Thurgoona was a special feeling.
"Winning those three flags is something that I cherish and the football club has been a big part of my life for the past eight years."
The Bulldogs have been going through a rebuilding phase the past few seasons.
But they were bolstered by the return of several premiership players over the summer in Mark Haydon, Luke Gerecke and Charlie Williams.
"It was great to see a few of the boys come back and we need that experience to help with the development of the kids," Gibbons said.
"We are going through a bit of a rebuilding phase at the moment.
"The kids probably didn't get much of a go during that golden era and then Covid hit which didn't help our cause.
"Every club goes through it and you just try to fast track the development of the kids and maybe recruit a few older heads and go from there."
Gibbons admitted it's a lot harder to get a kick now compared to a few years ago.
"I won't lie, it's a lot harder to get a touch when you are chasing tail all day," he said.
"But I'm a bit fitter this year and still look forward to playing each weekend.
"I pride myself on my attack on the ball and that's how I held my spot during the better year's, just my work rate and going from contest to contest."
Gibbons is the older brother of former Carlton player Michael who joined Yarrawonga last year.
He revealed his brother had become frustrated after battling hamstring injuries since joining the Pigeons.
"Michael is obviously not impressed with the injuries but I know he is trying everything to get his body right," he said.
"I spoke to him before the season started and he thought he was as fit as he has ever been.
"From all accounts he was nearly best on ground against Albury at Easter before he did his hamstring again.
"It would just be nice to see him get back fit and firing and produce his best football again and get a few people off his back."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.