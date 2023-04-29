An Old English-style pub in central Albury

The Albury Club Hotel, at the western end of Dean Street opened in 1875.
With its twin gables, it was designed by John Gordon and constructed for Russell Wilcox. Probably named after the Albury Club, Dr Andrews records in his History of Albury that the Albury Club was formed in July 1875, and that the club rooms were located at the Club Hotel.
The first license was granted to James McDonald in September 1875. However, in the following month the Albury Banner reported that McDonald was "summoned to show cause why his license should not be cancelled, the defendant having abandoned the house."
The hotel re-opened in November under new licensee George Conroy who promised "to carry out the business in a first-class style".
In April 1876, the Banner told readers that: "A hotel of a somewhat ambitious character was opened some two or three months ago at Albury ... some rich young gentlemen found the hotels that satisfied the community for years were not up to the mark in luxury ... they formed themselves into a club and fitted it up magnificently ... but the attention necessary to business was too fatiguing ... the furniture and stock sold, the license forfeited."
One year later, readers heard that: "This house which for some time past has been unoccupied is now again opened for business, the licensee being Mr W Edgcumbe."
Albury Club records are incomplete but they advise that, leaving the Club Hotel, their Kiewa Street site was purchased in 1876.
The first club house on the new site was opened in August 1883, after the club had met at the Albury Hotel since January 1877. Work started on an extensive renovation of the Albury Club Hotel in 1938. Then owned by Carlton and United Breweries, the hotel was designed to resemble an old English tavern and re-named the Carlton Hotel.
Renovated by local builder Frederick Lemcke, the new 30-bedroom hotel opened on July 18, 1939 under licensees Mr and Mrs Lewis Ibbertson.
The Border Mail described a building "designed to epitomise those delightfully romantic inns so numerous in English villages ... [it] may be ranked among the best hotels to be found in any part of the Commonwealth".
The hotel was demolished in about 1970 to make way for the Travelodge. The hotel on the site is now known as the Atura.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.