An Old English-style pub in central Albury

By Greg Ryan, Albury & District Historical Society
April 29 2023 - 12:00pm
The Carlton Hotel, pictured in 1963. The two gables on the left are about all that is recognisable of the original Albury Club Hotel. For more articles and photos of local history, visit alburyhistory.org.au
The Albury Club Hotel, at the western end of Dean Street opened in 1875.

