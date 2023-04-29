YOUR SAY: Payment rise or should people just start accepting jobs?

She says it will cost $24 billion to try and save these Australians.
Some of them may have health or disability issues, but what about the vast majority who could be trying harder to get a job?
We keep hearing about a huge worker shortage that exists for most Australian businesses, so wouldn't it make more sense for most of these job seekers to start accepting the positions that are on offer?
The government has been trying to solve the worker shortage problem by increasing the numbers of immigrant workers, but this will only put more pressure on the lack of available housing.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A great injustice is being committed by the ABC in its removal from air of the radio show Statewide Drive.
That show, as hosted by Nicole Chvastek, is hugely popular and vitally necessary in regional Victoria and southern NSW.
Popular for the regional issues covered in depth and absolutely necessary for the alerts and updates delivered regarding bushfires, floods and other emergencies city people don't experience but which are part of everyday life in the bush.
Statewide Drive was replaced a month ago by a Melbourne-based show which has no relevance to country listeners.
Ms Chvastek is the voice of the people, holding politicians and big business to account. Now our ABC has silenced her.
Who benefits from this sly, underhand move? Perhaps the power company trying to push through their project against landowners' wishes, perhaps politicians being asked to explain questionable behaviour?
Certainly not the 75,000 regular listeners to Statewide Drive as hosted by the fearless Nicole Chvastek.
What the hell has happened to our impartial national broadcaster when they side with big business over the people?
Bring back Ms Chvastek and the essential service she provides through Statewide Drive.
I have watched repeatedly the decline of taxi services in the Albury region, particularly around driver attitudes, rudeness, reluctance or downright refusal to pick up people who will only generate a short fare.
Today I witnessed a 93-year-old lady left stranded at a shopping centre for over two hours. I had rung for a taxi three times during this time and even went to a taxi rank where there were drivers with no job but they refused to take the passenger because the fare was "short".
This is elder abuse and not acceptable.
