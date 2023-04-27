The Border Mail
Traffic changes at Riverina Highway near Lowesdale for bridge upgrade.

By Community News
Updated April 27 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 7:00pm
Transport for NSW asks motorists to drive to the conditions during the changed traffic conditions. Picture by Shutterstock
Transport for NSW asks motorists to drive to the conditions during the changed traffic conditions. Picture by Shutterstock

Single lane closures are in place at Riverina Highway near Lowesdale for the installation of concrete barriers as part of the Wangamong Creek Bridge upgrade.

