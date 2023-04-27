Single lane closures are in place at Riverina Highway near Lowesdale for the installation of concrete barriers as part of the Wangamong Creek Bridge upgrade.
Transport for NSW said work would occur weekdays between 7am and 6pm and was expected to be completed in late May, weather permitting.
Heavy vehicles will not have access through the site with detours in place that will add an extra 15 minutes to journeys.
Heavy vehicles will be detoured at Corowa via Honour Road, Spring Drive at Mulwala and Savernake Road, and will rejoin the Riverina Highway at Savernake.
Heavy vehicles travelling on the Federation Highway from Coreen will be detoured via Corowa, Mulwala, and will rejoin the Riverina Highway at Savernake.
Traffic control and a 40kmh speed limit will also be in place, with Transport for NSW thanking motorists for their patience.
