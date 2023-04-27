North Albury recruit Nathan Dennis believes the team is working at about three-quarters of its capacity in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
There's no questioning the commitment of last year's wooden spooners in their three losses, but the ex-North Wagga forward says lapses are hurting the Hoppers.
"We're definitely improving, week to week, there's seven or eight new players to the side," he revealed.
"I reckon we'd be at about 75 per cent, we know when we play our best footy we can certainly match it with a lot of the better sides."
North is coming off a loss to unbeaten Albury on Anzac Day.
"They got the ball moving really quickly at one stage and we tried to play that slingshot football and match them with speed, but that's not what we're about," he explained.
North is away to grand final winners Wangaratta on Saturday, April 29.
They've lost their three games, but last week's form of Michael Newton, who turned 36 on Thursday, April 27, was some of his best since COVID.
