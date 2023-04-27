John Elmore has come out swinging in his new role as Corowa-Rutherglen co-president and proposed the club drop Rutherglen from its name.
After joining the board last week, Elmore revealed he has already spoken to dozens of former players and supporters about a possible name change.
"I've spoken to a lot of people involved with the club and so far it has been overwhelming that it's time we dropped Rutherglen from our name," Elmore said.
"Some people even suggested we should rebadge ourselves completely.
"But I said 'no', we should stay as the Roos with the same colours and go from there."
Elmore is a former president of the Roos and had two stints at the top job.
Initially a two-year term in 1985-86 and then again from 1989 until the end of 1996.
A grand final loss to Wodonga in 1992 under coach Jim Silvestro was the closest the Roos came to the ultimate success during his tenure as president.
Elmore said his main role in his third stint as president would be to work closely with coach Steve Owen and help with the mammoth task of recruiting enough players to fill three sides next season.
"My main role will be attracting the best players possible for season 2024," he said.
"Getting a high-profile assistant coach to work under Steve is our first priority.
"When I first got back on the committee I had to swallow my pride when I found out first hand how hard they have been working behind the scenes to fill that position.
"The whole board is committed to the cause and I have no doubt that we will be back in the O&M next year.
"Some of the existing players who went to other clubs on permits this year have already indicated that they will be happy to return next year.
"So that is a positive step in the right direction."
The man with the midas touch when it comes to recruiting in Daryn Cresswell has been touted by many league followers as the ideal coach to resurrect the Roos from their predicament.
Cresswell has a proven track record as a coach after transforming both the Wodonga Raiders and Wangratta Rovers from cellar dwellers to the brink of a grand final berth after both clubs made preliminary finals.
He boasts an extensive contact list which would be invaluable for the Roos who will need to recruit more than two dozen players.
However, Elmore ruled out making contact with the Sydney Swans Team of the Century player.
"Personally, I won't be contacting Cresswell and I don't want to undermine Steve, our existing coach in any way," he said.
"If that situation were to arise, I would bring it up with Steve first and it would be 100 percent Steve's call.
"I believe we have already got a very good O&M coach in Steve who will be supported by a very good assistant coach who has extensive knowledge in the O&M and the pair will do as good a job as Daryn could anyway.
"The assistant coach is in the wings and is close to committing.
"I have got a former O&M coach assisting me and will be assisting Steve with his knowledge of the competition.
"I'm confident he has got the recruiting network and will sit on the bench with Steve on match day when we get going.
"This is all happening with Steve's blessing.
"I won't be naming the coach involved just yet because he has still got feelings for his former club."
While Elmore will focus on recruitment, co-president Graham Hosier has put his hand up to co-ordinate the building of new facilities after floods severely damaged the existing amenities last year.
"Having co-presidents will help ease the workload on Graham," he said.
"Graham has already got his work cut out with the new clubrooms and I believe they are most likely to bulldoze the existing building.
"If we decide to rebuild in the same spot it has to be above flood level."
A major stumbling block to the Roos resurgence next year is that a new facility needs to be funded by state and government grants and then built which will take several years.
The Corowa-Rutherglen juniors who compete in the Albury-Wodonga junior football league will play their first home game of the season at Wahgunyah this weekend.
Temporary changerooms at John Ford Oval are planned to be built in the coming weeks.
"The shipping containers have arrived at the ground and will be converted into makeshift changerooms in the next few weeks," Elmore said.
"I know it's not ideal but at least it's something.
"The John Foord Oval is in fantastic condition at the moment and you could play billiards on the ground. The surface is that good."
The shock move of Corowa-Rutherglen going into recess in February has re-ignited the long running debate of the Corowa cluster and whether a merger would help combat dwindling player numbers in the region.
Elmore is adamant a merger with neighbouring district league clubs CDHBU, Wahgunyah or Rutherglen wouldn't solve the issue.
Wahgunyah and Rutherglen are both struggling in the TDFL this year with the Cats failing to kick a goal last weekend.
"I'm anti-merger," he said.
"I was involved with Corowa in 1979 when they originally amalgamated with Rutherglen.
"But if I have my way, I will be getting rid of the Rutherglen name by next year.
"Rutherglen has got its own side and its own identity.
"Now is the time for Corowa to do the same.
"I was only a seconds player during my career but I never played for Corowa-Rutherglen only Corowa."
Elmore felt the lack of community support was a key factor in the club's sudden demise over the off-season.
"We need to get the community 100 percent behind the club," he said.
"The culture of the club also needs to come under the microscope and I'm hearing some players thought they weren't being looked after enough in the past but that is only second-hand.
"I suppose with culture comes how people are welcomed into our club when they first arrive.
"We need to not only make the players feel welcome but their wives and children as well.
"I recruited Matt Allen many years ago who was a champion for Wangaratta Rovers.
"I think he was a dual best and fairest winner at our club.
"The reason we got Matty from memory was that the Rovers coach at the time in Laurie Burt didn't feel Matt was a key position player.
"So I recruited Matty and he was welcomed with open arms by everybody at John Foord Oval.
"That's what we need to get back to at our great club.
"But it's probably hard for me to comment on the culture at the club because I haven't been involved for a long time."
Corowa-Rutherglen was granted additional points and extra money in the $125,000 salary cap ahead of this season to help attract recruits.
Elmore said the club would need additional support to get back on its feet.
"I will be requesting that we be exempt from the salary cap for the first two years," he said.
"When I say exempt I don't mean unlimited but something substantially higher than the existing cap without naming an exact figure.
"We were granted an additional $20,000 this year which we obviously didn't use but it will need to be a lot higher than that.
"We will also need to recruit at least 20-players who will be at least three points under the points system, so substantial points relief is also going to be needed to get back up and running."
Elmore conceded the odds are stacked against the Roos coming back with history proving that once a club goes into recess, that it rarely reforms.
Kyneton is one club that defied the odds and went into recess in 2013 before rebounding the following year.
Elmore revealed Roos officials held a zoom meeting with Kyneton during the week to gain an insight into how the club was able to turnaround their fortunes from the brink of extinction.
"We met with Kyneton via a zoom meeting during the week," he said.
"They are not only back playing but are one of the strongest club's in the competition.
"Kyneton's situation was a bit different to ours in that it wasn't a lack of players that forced them into recess but a lack of money.
"Ours is obviously a chronic player shortage and not financial.
"I'm not saying our club is rolling in money but we are comfortable in that regard.
"Probably the biggest point I took out of the meeting was how vitally important it is to get the community behind the club which is crucial to the sustainability of clubs."
After asking plenty of questions before becoming co-president and after, Elmore is convinced the uncertainty of not appointing a coach until a week before Christmas was the club's biggest mistake.
"From what I can gather Peter German messed the club around in regards to committing for at least another 12-months," he said.
"Then the committee found an ideal replacement who kept putting the club off and pulled out at the last minute.
"The floods obviously didn't help our cause either.
"But I have no doubt if the club had found a suitable replacement for German earlier that we would still be playing in the O&M this year.
"With hindsight it was a double whammy, not having a coach and then the flood was a curveball nobody could have predicted and you can see the end result.
"But in percentage terms I would say 80/20 that we will be back playing in the O&M next year.
"Don't get me wrong, it is still a massive task for everyone involved in the club.
"But after getting back involved I'm a lot more confident that this proud club will be around for a long time yet."
