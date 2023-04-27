The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Outspoken co-president John Elmore shares his vision to help resurrect Corowa-Rutherglen

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 28 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Elmore recently rejoined the Corowa-Rutherglen board. Picture by Mark Jesser
John Elmore recently rejoined the Corowa-Rutherglen board. Picture by Mark Jesser

John Elmore has come out swinging in his new role as Corowa-Rutherglen co-president and proposed the club drop Rutherglen from its name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.