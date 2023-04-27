The Border Mail
Wodonga Raider Connor Taylor says club must show its best against Pigeons

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated April 27 2023 - 8:14pm, first published 7:30pm
Wodonga Raiders' defender Connor Taylor was outstanding in the club's heavy loss to Wodonga on Anzac Day. The youthful outfit now faces another contender in Yarrawonga. Picture by Ash Smith
One of the positives to come out of Wodonga Raiders' Anzac Day mauling says the club has to find its round two form at home to Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 29.

