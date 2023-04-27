One of the positives to come out of Wodonga Raiders' Anzac Day mauling says the club has to find its round two form at home to Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 29.
Connor Taylor was the standout performer in the 86-point loss to Wodonga.
Coincidentally it was the same margin when the pair last met in 2022.
"We need to show what we can actually do, similar to against (Wangaratta) Rovers, we came out hot and hopefully play four good quarters of footy," he suggested.
Raiders lost a thriller against Rovers a fortnight ago, in the club's first game after the round one bye.
Nicknamed 'Squizzy' after the Melbourne gangster with the same surname in the 1920s, the lightly-built 66kg Taylor was courageous against the rampaging Bulldogs.
"Connor Taylor was excellent, he worked under real duress in terms of how it was coming into our back half," coach Marc Almond said proudly.
"He played a game that's pretty consistent with what his best looks like."
