Former boyfriend allegedly threatened to kill 17yo, her parents and her dog

Thomas Strudwick, 24, had been controlling, domineering and abusive towards his 17-year-old girlfriend in the course of their six-month relationship, Wangaratta court was told.
On April 6, he sent 148 abusive and threatening texts to the teenager between 8am and 6pm.
The court was told how he had also phoned and messaged her more than 200 times while she was at work, threatening to kill her, kill her parents and kill the family's dog. In one of the many offensive messages, he said: "Trying to be a smart s**t eh, wait til you wake up to your dog dead s**t."
When the victim blocked him on her phone. Strudwick allegedly began to make threats to her friends, including telling one: "I can't wait til she gets home cos I swear on my daughter I'm going to kill her".
Detective Senior Constable Guy Mitchell told the court the 17-year-old was vulnerable and fearful of Strudwick, and felt that she had to constantly watch her back. She had a genuine fear that he could kill her, her parents and her dog.
Police allege on one occasion in January, Strudwick physically assaulted the teen when he discovered she had remained friends with a former boyfriend.
He exploded with rage, the court was told, hurling derogatory and abusive names at her. It's alleged he threw her repeatedly on a bed and pinned her down to prevent her leaving.
Strudwick allegedly forced her to call her friend, demanding she tell him that she wanted nothing to do with him again. Strudwick kept her phone, deleting her social media accounts and some of her photographs and phone numbers.
Detective Senior Constable Mitchell said Strudwick was arrested on April 8 and interviewed at Wangaratta police station, and made admissions to some of the offending. But he minimised the extent of harassment, the officer said.
The bail hearing was told Strudwick would move to Warrnambool if bailed where he would have family support. But it was not enough to convince magistrate Ian Watkins, who said the nature and obsessiveness of the alleged behaviour was ringing alarm bells, "deafeningly".
"A lot of the offending has been committed by telephone and he would have access to those services," Mr Watkins said. "When the victim has blocked him, he's indicated a propensity to target her friends to continue his abuse."
He said Strudwick's prior offending was "extremely relevant", with family violence against another former partner.
The matter will return to court next month.
