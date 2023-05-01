The Border Mail
Thomas Strudwick facing charges over abusive, controlling, threatening behaviour

By Wangaratta Court
Updated May 1 2023 - 8:08pm, first published 8:00pm
Former boyfriend allegedly threatened to kill 17yo, her parents and her dog
A Wangaratta man who allegedly threatened to slit the throats of his former teenage girlfriend and her parents will remain in custody after he was refused bail.

