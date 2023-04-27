It's been revealed one of Myrtleford's recruits in the Ovens and Murray Football League played almost an entire game last year with a broken jaw.
The Border Mail heard of Sam Hilton-Joyce's remarkably courageous act for home club Surfers Paradise and quizzed him on the incident.
"It happened in the first two minutes and I knew there was something wrong, it felt like my tooth was missing," he explained.
"I said to the coach, 'don't expect me to tackle too much'.
"It wasn't until after half-time when the adrenaline wore off that I started to feel it.
"When full-time happened, we had won, so I was happy about that, but when I went to get something to eat, I went, 'hang on, I can't eat anything'."
Hilton-Joyce had his wisdom teeth removed during the surgery to repair his lower jaw and he then lost 7.5kgs due to his restricted diet.
He was keen to play again after six weeks, but couldn't get medical approval.
Playing out a game with a broken jaw was in the news just last month when former South Sydney rugby league premiership captain John Sattler passed away.
Sattler had his jaw shattered in the opening minutes against Manly in 1970, but famously told a team-mate to hold him up so the opposition couldn't see he was hurt.
It remains the defining act of courage in the game's 115-year history in Australia.
Meanwhile, 20-year-old Hilton Joyce made his own impression against Albury in round two.
The Saints were beaten by 58 points, but the gutsy small forward-midfielder had 17 disposals, nine of which were contested possessions, and also five score involvements.
A Gold Coast product, Hilton-Joyce moved to Melbourne before Christmas, where he trained with VFL club Williamstown.
He transferred to Collingwood, where Myrtleford's part-time player Tom Wilson is based.
"I started training at Collingwood only a few weeks before the contract cut-off date, but they were happy to keep me in their train-on list," he said.
"'Funky' (Myrtleford coach Craig Millar) used to live up here in Queensland and he knew a lot of my junior and more recent coaches."
The 175cm, 73kg Hilton-Joyce spent last year on Southport's VFL list and was an emergency for the final two matches before he broke his jaw.
Myrtleford has played just the two games, falling to Lavington in a six-point thriller over Easter before that 58-point loss to Albury.
The Saints are home to Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday, April 29.
"If we play the way we did against Lavington, we give ourselves a good chance to get that first win."
