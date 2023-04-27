The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ryley Bouker growing in confidence under new Myrtleford coach Craig Millar

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 28 2023 - 8:49am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryley Bouker and Myrtleford are ready to put Wangaratta Rovers to the test at McNamara Reserve on Saturday. Craig Millar's young side are chasing their first win of the season against the undefeated Hawks. Picture by Ash Smith
Ryley Bouker and Myrtleford are ready to put Wangaratta Rovers to the test at McNamara Reserve on Saturday. Craig Millar's young side are chasing their first win of the season against the undefeated Hawks. Picture by Ash Smith

Ryley Bouker has revealed how he bounced back from a mental slump last year to emerge as one of Myrtleford's brightest hopes in a new era under coach Craig Millar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.