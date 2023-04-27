Ryley Bouker has revealed how he bounced back from a mental slump last year to emerge as one of Myrtleford's brightest hopes in a new era under coach Craig Millar.
Bouker made his senior debut back in 2018 but the former Murray Bushranger has floated between the grades since then and was predominantly a reserves player throughout last season until the home straight.
The 20-year-old came into the senior side and played the last six games of the home-and-away season as well as the elimination final against Wangaratta Rovers.
Bouker faces the same opposition at McNamara Reserve on Saturday with a new-found belief surging through his veins which he couldn't have imagined 12 months ago.
"I'm loving it at the moment," Bouker smiled.
"I'm not really a player now who's going to be in and out of that senior side, I think I've cemented my spot.
"I found heaps of form towards the end of last year and it's carried over to start this season pretty nicely.
"There were definitely times last year when my mindset was really low and there were times when I thought 'what more can I do to get into this side?'
"I knew my performances were pretty below average but when I found some good form in the reserves, (I played) the last six games of the year.
"We needed to win four or five of them just to sneak into the finals - and we did.
"Speaking to Jake Sharp, who was our coach at the time, he said I played a big role in that, that my form towards the end of the year helped us to win.
"I'm always very harsh on myself, I can put a lot of things in my head.
"If I haven't had a touch for a while, I can put a lot of pressure on myself.
"But I started to play with a lot more confidence and it really helped my form throughout the four quarters of the game."
Some of Bouker's freakish skills can be attributed to his other great sporting passion, representing Myrtleford on court in the Country Basketball League.
"A lot of people tell me I'm a really good high IQ kind of player," Bouker said.
"Little things like tap-ons, soccers off the ground, a lot of passing in basketball as well can influence that, knowing where your team-mates are, making the right decision, so it definitely crosses over.
"Sport is pretty much everything to me.
"I've played footy and basketball my whole life and people tell me I'm quite good at both, so they're both pretty important to me.
"I spend quite a bit of time watching the NBA and I just love the game.
"It's fast-paced, which is good for me, because I'm a quick type of player so I can get up and down the court quite easily."
Bouker spent a year playing for Shepparton in the Melbourne-based Victorian Junior Basketball League but when the travel become too much, he rejoined the Saints.
And the pride in representing his hometown was highlighted when Myrtleford started the new Ovens and Murray campaign at home to Lavington on Easter Sunday, going down by just six points in front of a bumper crowd.
"I get goosebumps just running out sometimes," Bouker said.
"I've never really played in a game that big apart from maybe my thirds grand final back in 2019 but in terms of crowd-wise, that game against Lavington in round one was probably the biggest crowd I've played in front of for a while.
"The thrill of it is great and I wish we could get a crowd like that every week, it's awesome."
Millar's arrival as senior coach has only served to accelerate the progress Bouker had started to make under Sharp and Dawson Simpson in 2022.
"Another part in me finding a bit of form last year was getting moved from half-forward to the wing," Bouker explained.
"When Craig first announced he was coming to the club, he called me that week and asked me where I'd like to play.
"I told him my preferred position, based off last year, would have been the wing and he's just been stoked with my work-rate.
"He's told me that he'd love for me to have an impact with ball in hand, he knows that I can, and even though I may not be finding it all the time, he still says my defensive work-rate is perfect.
"Getting back as a seventh defender for us, a bit of a spare, is exactly what he wants.
"He's been great for my confidence, always giving me the right sort of feedback, whether it's negative or positive, it's always helpful and it always makes me better on the day."
Confidence is going to be key for so many of Bouker's team-mates this year.
"It doesn't matter who we play, I go into the game thinking it's 22 v 22 and anybody can win," he said.
"We know we're a young side but we never use that as an excuse.
"There's people out there who will see the fixture and tell themselves 'we're coming up against Myrtleford, we'll be able to walk over them' but we know that's not the case.
"Even though we lost by nine goals to Albury, we were still really proud of how we played.
"For most of the game, we stayed with them, it was just this one quarter where they kicked five more goals than us to break the game open."
