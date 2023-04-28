Wangaratta players will boycott next month's interleague clash against the Goulburn Valley league on May 20.
The Ovens and Murray released an initial squad of 43-players on Friday with no Magpies named despite boasting some of the biggest names in the competition in Callum Moore and coach Ben Reid.
The Magpies are still fuming with the O&M board who sensationally stripped the club of last year's flag after being found guilty of breaching the salary cap.
The club also recently boycotted the season launch held at the SS&A Club last month who is the league's biggest sponsor.
Wangaratta recently lodged a request for appeal to AFL Victoria against the board's decision.
It is expecting to get an official response from AFL Victoria in coming days.
While clubs have previously been sanctioned, it is unprecedented that a country football club has been stripped of the flag for breaching the salary cap.
O&M interleague coach Damian Sexton said he spoke at length with Reid on Thursday in regards to the club's decision to withdraw its players from representing the league.
"Let me stress that Ben Reid has been fantastic to deal with last year and again this year," Sexton said.
"Last year Ben put nine players up for selection.
"But Ben explained that there will be no Magpies available to play this year because everybody associated with the club is still a bit raw about being stripped of the flag.
"That's fine and I respect the club's decision."
Sexton said the positive from the Magpies' snub was that emerging players would be given opportunities to shine on the big stage of interleague football.
"Wangaratta's decision gives players other opportunities," he said.
"I think it is a ripping squad and as coach I try to get the balance right between the proven performers at that level and the emerging talent coming through the competition.
"Obviously the younger player has got to have the ability and the right discipline and last year the side comprised half experienced players and half young talent.
"With younger players coming through, at some stage somebody has to give them a chance to prove themselves and as coach I'm prepared to pin my faith in those sorts of players."
SQUAD: Riley Bice, Jacob Conlan, Lucas Conlan, Hamish Gilmore, Isaac Muller, Elliott Powell, Jessy Wilson (Albury), Ben Ashley-Cooper, Jack Harland, Ewan Mackinlay, Jake O'Brien, Nicholas Newton (Lavington), Ryley Bouker, Thomas Cappellari, Sam Hilton-Joyce, Brody Ricardi (Myrtleford), Archer Gardiner, Foster Gardiner, Julian Hayes, Jack Reynolds (North Albury), Tom Boyd, Brodie Filo, Jack Gerrish, Alex Marklew, Toby Murray, Cody Schutt, Dylan Stone (Wangaratta Rovers), Angus Baker, Sam Jewell, Tom Johnson, Adam Jorgensen, Josh Mathey, Charlie Morrison (Wodonga), Tom Bracher, Nick Bracher, Jason Burke, Ned Conway, Cam Ellis-Yolmen, Brad St John (Wodonga Raiders), Ryan Bruce, Harry Wheeler, Leigh Williams, Cam Wilson (Yarrawonga).
