There is a new freedom about Brigetta Singe's netball since the Albury defender returned to the court after giving birth.
Singe (nee Hart) and husband Dereck welcomed son Banjo into the world in October and the new Mum has now taken her place back in the Tigers' A-grade side.
She's loving her return to the sporting arena but taking the court now feels different.
"I was little bit nervous, just feeling how my body was, but in some ways you don't get nervous because it's not as much of a priority any more," Singe explained.
"Before a baby, it was all about netball whereas now, I'm busy sorting Banjo out and then it's 'oh, I've got to play' if that makes sense.
"It does change your perspective, becoming a Mum.
"Everything becomes about your child and it's hard to find time for yourself.
"Pre-baby, netball was the be-all and end-all for me but now, it's not, I do it for fun.
"I am probably enjoying it a lot more now because I'm playing with some freedom and it's just a game.
"I used to take it more seriously but now it's fun."
The stresses of parenthood are put to one side whenever Singe pulls on the Tigers dress.
"That's been really important for both for my physical and mental health," she said.
"We become so consumed as first-time Mums in looking after our baby, and I'm always with Banjo, so having those couple of hours a week for myself has been great for the social side of it.
"Getting out of the house and spending time with the girls, going for a bit of fitness is probably more important than the actual game."
The physical journey has been a voyage into the unknown.
ALSO IN SPORT
"This has been the biggest change on my body and the hardest thing," Singe said.
"Your whole body, for nine months, becomes all about growing this little person and you lose your fitness and all your muscle strength.
"Trying to find the strength but also in the confidence in your body to go out there and put it on the line, knowing I may cop a contact or I may cop some physical knocks is quite intimidating until you feel confident your body can handle it.
"I always wanted to come back to netball because, for me, it was about getting into some fitness and some movement.
"Coming back to training meant I was doing at least two sessions a week and then playing a game to keep myself fit and motivated."
Starting the season with games against premiers Yarrawonga and much-fancied Myrtleford didn't give Singe much chance to ease back into things but she was back in the winner's circle on Anzac Day as Albury saw off North Albury 50-34 at Bunton Park.
"It was really exciting to get our first win and playing on Anzac Day made it even more special," Singe said.
"Regardless of where us and North are each year, Anzac Day is always a close contest.
"Last year I really missed it, being on the sidelines for the year and it's so nice to be back. I definitely wanted to come back to the O and M, to test myself and see if I was still up to it.
"Finding my fitness and working out the body each week has been good."
The former Collingullie coach joined up with the Albury squad in mid-March and has slotted straight back in at Tigerland.
"Skye (Hillier, coach) has been great and just said 'take it at your own pace and when you're ready, you're ready,'" Singe said. "The plan was always to grade back into it, start with a few half-games and develop the court time from there.
"I'm playing goalkeeper, which I do really enjoy. We're very much a new side this year so I try to be the voice on the court and help the other girls do their jobs.
"I've played netball at Albury Tigers since I was about 15, had a couple of years break to go up to Wagga when we moved up there but coming back to Tigers has been really special because that's my home club, that's where I played juniors, so to come back and be a part of it again has been exciting.
"My brother played for Albury, we've grown up through Albury and I guess coming out each week and playing with the girls has meant a lot."
Myrtleford should prove too strong for Wangaratta Rovers at McNamara Reserve on Saturday, while Wangaratta start favourites at home to North Albury.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.