The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Brigetta Singe back on court with Albury following the birth of son Banjo

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 28 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brigetta Singe with son Banjo. Picture by Mark Jesser
Brigetta Singe with son Banjo. Picture by Mark Jesser

There is a new freedom about Brigetta Singe's netball since the Albury defender returned to the court after giving birth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.