The Ovens and Murray has named its senior football squad for the interleague clash with the Goulburn Valley League on May 20.
Albury and Wangaratta Rovers both have seven players included but there is no representation from Wangaratta.
The Magpies won last season's grand final but were subsequently stripped of the premiership for a breach of the salary cap.
Six players from ladder leaders Wodonga have been called into the squad, with Wodonga Raiders' high-profile recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen another notable inclusion.
The squad will train three times ahead of the clash at Albury Sportsground, with sessions to be held at Wangaratta Rovers (May 3), Albury (May 10) and Wodonga Raiders (May 17.)
SQUAD: Riley Bice, Jacob Conlan, Lucas Conlan, Hamish Gilmore, Isaac Muller, Elliott Powell, Jessy Wilson (Albury), Ben Ashley-Cooper, Jack Harland, Ewan Mackinlay, Jake O'Brien, Nicholas Newton (Lavington), Ryley Bouker, Thomas Cappellari, Sam Hilton-Joyce, Brody Ricardi (Myrtleford), Archer Gardiner, Foster Gardiner, Julian Hayes, Jack Reynolds (North Albury), Tom Boyd, Brodie Filo, Jack Gerrish, Alex Marklew, Toby Murray, Cody Schutt, Dylan Stone (Wangaratta Rovers), Angus Baker, Sam Jewell, Tom Johnson, Adam Jorgensen, Josh Mathey, Charlie Morrison (Wodonga), Tom Bracher, Nick Bracher, Jason Burke, Ned Conway, Cam Ellis-Yolmen, Brad St John (Wodonga Raiders), Ryan Bruce, Harry Wheeler, Leigh Williams, Cam Wilson (Yarrawonga).
