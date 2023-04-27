The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ovens and Murray names senior football squad for interleague clash with Goulburn Valley

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 28 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Anderson played for the interleague side last season. Picture by Mark Jesser
Mark Anderson played for the interleague side last season. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Ovens and Murray has named its senior football squad for the interleague clash with the Goulburn Valley League on May 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.