Corey Smith celebrated his 100-match milestone with the biggest bag of his career last weekend.
Smith produced one of his best performances for the merged identity after booting 12-goals against Culcairn at Coreen.
The clever forward made his debut for the Power in 2009 but has taken more than a decade to get to 100 games after stints with Corowa-Rutherglen, Moyhu and Wahgunyah.
"The milestone has been a long time coming and it's hard to believe that it's been 14-years since my first senior match for Coreen," Smith said.
"I think I have gone through five or six coaches during my 100 games.
"But to be able to achieve the milestone in front of my kids last weekend who are old enough to know what's going on was a bit of an emotional moment for me.
"It is where I started playing as a kid.
"But I had a couple of stints at Mohyu, went into Corowa for a couple of years and a year at Wahgunyah.
"But I've been back at CDHBU for the past three years and love being back.
"I was lost for words a bit on the weekend.
"After having played in the O&M, TDFL and the O&K previously, I don't think you can beat the Hume league and it's a great competition.
"I love the atmosphere at CDHBU, especially when all the young kids sit behind the goals and cheer you on.
"It's a real family environment and I haven't experienced that anywhere else that I have played besides CDHBU."
After being one the league's biggest disappointments last season and missing finals, Smith said the Power are determined to make amends this year.
"We did underachieve last year and we are not trying to hide from that," he said.
"A lot of us didn't put the work in including myself and paid the price with our performances.
"But once word spread during the off-season that we had signed a few recruits from Melbourne, it sort of instilled a new sense of life around the club.
"There is a real buzz around the club and what we can achieve this season."
