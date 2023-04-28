Dad taken into custody after abusing daughter, niece, in North East

A North East man who sexually abused his own daughter and niece has been taken into custody.
The 40-year-old, who can't be named, admitted to two charges in Wangaratta court moments before a scheduled three-day hearing was due to start.
A string of other charges were withdrawn.
The court heard the man's daughter had told him to "get your s---together or I'll put your sorry arse in jail" before the matter was reported to police in September 2020.
The girl had been sexually assaulted on numerous occasions, including having her breasts grabbed and rubbed, and the man rubbing against her.
She awoke one night and felt the man grabbing her buttocks and told him to "f--- off".
The girl fell asleep but later woke to find him standing and staring at her.
The abuse was reported to the Myrtleford police station and Wangaratta sex offence detectives took over the case.
A second victim, his niece, then came forward with similar allegations.
She was just eight when the man rubbed his hand over her genitals in her home more than 20 years ago.
He warned her not to tell her parents.
The man had gotten into the girl's bed and made her touch his penis.
She said her brothers were in the room but he said it didn't matter.
He was interviewed by police at Wangaratta in September 2020 and was asked if he had touched his daughter, and said it could have been when he smacked her.
"That's just wrong," he said when allegations were put to him.
He was rearrested the following month when the second victim came forward.
The man claimed he was being set up.
The court heard he would be a registered sex offender for 15 years after admitting to the charges.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said the plea had been made "a minute to midnight".
He said on Thursday it was appropriate the man be remanded ahead of sentencing.
The matter will return to court in late June.
