Dad taken into custody after abusing daughter, niece, in North East

Graphic Content

Dad in custody after abusing daughter, niece, in North East

By Wangaratta Court
Updated April 28 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 5:20pm
A North East man who sexually abused his own daughter and niece has been taken into custody.

