The Albury-Wodonga Football Association is launching a Hall of Fame to honour some of the game's most influential figures.
As part of the association's 50-year anniversary celebrations, the Hall of Fame will be opened during a dinner at the Commercial Club on Saturday, June 24.
Around 20 people will be inducted, with nominations open for players, coaches, officials and volunteers from the last half-century.
"The competition's 50 years old and, other than life membership, we don't have a way of recognising those people who have contributed to the sport," AWFA president Greg Scott said.
"AWFA life membership is about AWFA, club life membership is about clubs, so there's no way of AWFA recognising people who just do club work or do both.
"Every sport has it and I think it's a very worthwhile initiative for us to be able to recognise those people who have made the sport as popular and as good as it is in the area today.
"The whole committee felt it was past time do we do that."
So who can be considered for a place in the Hall of Fame?
"Those who have contributed through being very good players and having played a lot of games and given the game really good service," Scott said.
"But we would envisage that those players who have also helped coach and do some administrative stuff would be among the most worthy.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Those administrators who have gone above and beyond, putting in a lot of time and dedication to the sport over a lot of years, every club has them, the people who helped found the club, the people who have kept it running for a lot of years, they're always there on weekends, they're helping do set-up and they do all the tasks that no-one notices and that they don't get thanked for.
"We want to recognise those people who have been at the club and helped out over a long period of time, and we're also looking at the referees.
"There are some people who have put in a lot of service over a lot of years in helping keep the game going and growing."
Nominations for 2023 are still being accepted, with future Hall of Fume inductions to take place at the senior presentation night, capped at five each year.
"It's going to be great to reflect on where the sport has come from and what's happened to it," Scott said.
"It started off small in the early days but you look at it now and we're the biggest participation sport on the Border.
"For me personally to be president at this time, it's exciting, but I do need to pay credit to Mark Leman, who went before me.
"He started this idea a few years ago, while I was treasurer, and he's on the committee now that's looking after it.
"It's a big thing to achieve 50 years and to celebrate that, it's going to be a great night."
