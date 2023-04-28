THE Rotary Club of West Wodonga this week April 25, 2023 scored a national award for its peace bell but the instrument could not be struck in celebration.
The RSL bestowed its Anzac Peace Prize on the club to salute its "outstanding efforts to promote world peace in all levels in the community through the Albury-Wodonga Peace Bell project".
Club member Jos Weemaes, a driving force behind the $75,000 project, was rapt with the award.
"I think it's a marvellous thing for our club," Mr Weemaes said.
"Our club put a lot of effort into fundraising and helping establish the project and it's good to see such a small band of people can come up with a national award and it's a good thing for Albury-Wodonga to recognise peace."
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, the laurel from the RSL could not be celebrated with the 188.5 kilogram bell ringing out because it no longer has its striker on-site.
Wodonga Council, which oversees the bell, removed the large metal striker soon after the Belvoir Park attraction was unveiled last year.
A girl was reportedly injured with her hand struck while between the striker and its connection point on the side of the bell.
Mr Weemaes told The Border Mail he was hoping the council would reinstall the striker and have it secured to prevent harm.
A council spokeswoman said the ram, which hangs from the roof of a pagoda built over the bell, was removed due to safety concerns and would be returned for ceremonial occasions.
Mr Weemaes was accepting of that response.
"I understand the situation council is in, it's nothing to do with my preferences or the club's preferences, it's solely the responsibility of the council," Mr Weemaes said.
Wodonga Council's decision is in contrast to that taken by Cowra Council in central west NSW which manages Australia's world peace bell which is of a similar design with a striker.
Its wooden log, used to hit the bell, after pulling two ropes, remains in position at all times for ringing.
Cowra deputy mayor Judi Smith told The Border Mail she was unaware of anybody ever being injured using her community's bell.
"Absolutely not, it's never been a consideration as far as I'm concerned," Cr Smith said.
"As far as I know there's never been a problem and we've never thought about securing that or removing that and people come along all the time."
