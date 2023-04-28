The Border Mail
Alpine, Wangaratta, Federation councils set 2023-24 rate rises

Updated April 28 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:13pm
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees has seen some holes in the argument that the Rural City needed to have a 3.5 per cent rate rise for 2023-24 and supported a 2.9 rise with his casting vote.
WANGARATTA mayor Dean Rees this week April 26 2023 used his casting vote to reduce his council's proposed 2023-24 rate rise from 3.5 to 2.9 per cent.

