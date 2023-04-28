WANGARATTA mayor Dean Rees this week April 26 2023 used his casting vote to reduce his council's proposed 2023-24 rate rise from 3.5 to 2.9 per cent.
Staff had recommended the rural city lift rates by 3.5, in line with the Victorian government's rates cap, in its draft budget.
But councillor Harry Bussell moved a motion that the increase be dropped to 2.9 given cow, sheep and grape prices had decreased and interest rates and household expenses were up.
His move was opposed by councillors Jack Herry, Irene Grant and Dave Fuller who noted the rural city was also facing budget challenges due to the inflationary environment.
With councillor Ashlee Fitzpatrick an apology, there were six councillors in attendance and the vote on the draft budget was deadlocked at 3-all.
Cr Rees used his casting vote as chairman to support the 2.9 per cent, noting the council had been looking at a 2 per cent rise before the cap was set at 3.5.
"Is it a small amount of money per person, per household, per dwelling? Yep it is small but every bit counts," Cr Rees said.
"We add up the small bits and they add up to big bits.
"Some of us eat standard white bread from the supermarket and some of us eat more expensive sourdough bread from the Milawa Bakery, we know we all need to look at our bottom line and see what we can do to save on our budget."
Mr Bussell told The Border Mail his move followed community feedback and a belief the council budget was the people's money.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, Alpine Shire councillors this week unanimously voted to adopt a draft budget with the 3.5 per cent rate cap mark.
No councillors spoke of reducing the figure, but Tony Keeble and Simon Kelley both noted it would be one of the largest rate rises in recent years.
Last year, the Victorian wide ceiling was set at 1.75 per cent.
Wodonga and Indigo will discuss their draft budgets at meetings next month, with the final financial plans to be adopted in June by all councils.
North of the Murray River, Federation Council this week followed Albury Council in also adopting its draft financial blueprint for 2023-24.
Federation has mapped out financial scenarios based on whether it will be forced to meet the NSW-wide rate peg of 4.3 per cent or will be allowed special rate variations by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.
