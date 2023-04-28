The Border Mail
North Albury man was found hiding behind air conditioning unit in nearby backyard

By Albury Court
April 29 2023 - 3:30am
Jarrod Scott Heather
A man trying to evade police from a specialist squad focusing on outlaw motorcycle gangs leapt fences to avoid arrest, only to be given up by passersby.

