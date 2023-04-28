A man trying to evade police from a specialist squad focusing on outlaw motorcycle gangs leapt fences to avoid arrest, only to be given up by passersby.
Jarrod Scott Heather had been targeted by police so they could serve him with a NSW firearms prohibition order.
But soon after taking off from police, having scarpered from his Union Road, North Albury, home, Heather was arrested in the backyard of a nearby house.
Even then, Albury Local Court has heard, the unemployed Heather didn't accept his fate.
Police have told magistrate Brett Thomas how one of the arresting officers took hold of Heather's hands.
"The accused pushed his hands to the chest of police and attempted to push away from (them) and break away in order to escape."
But moments later, the now Lavington man was placed under arrest.
Heather, 29, of Union Road, pleaded guilty this week to charges of enter enclosed lands without lawful excuse and hinder or resist police.
However, he has pleaded not guilty to four counts of dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception.
These charges will go before a hearing on May 10, after which he will be sentenced on the other matter.
The court was told the NSW Police Criminal Groups Squad's Strike Force Raptor had been carrying out an operation targeting outlaw motorcycle gang members.
Its methods included the execution of the firearms orders, with one made against Heather on March 17.
Squad members went to Heather's home on March 22 about 7.30am to serve the order, but were told by "several members of the public" that Heather "had fled the premises".
Police were driving along Wingara Street, North Albury, near Heather's home, about 11.15am when they saw he and another man walking south towards Plover Street.
But on seeing police, Heather ran off and scaled fences into a nearby residence.
Heather was found hiding behind an air-conditioning unit.
