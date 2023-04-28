The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman flown to hospital with burns after Myrtleford home gutted by fire

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 28 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman flown to hospital with burns after Myrtleford home gutted by fire
Woman flown to hospital with burns after Myrtleford home gutted by fire

A woman has been flown to hospital following a house fire in Myrtleford.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.