Woman flown to hospital with burns after Myrtleford home gutted by fire

A woman has been flown to hospital following a house fire in Myrtleford.
Emergency crews were alerted to the incident on Ross Court about 1.50am on Friday.
The home was engulfed by flames.
A woman aged in her 60s was at the property at the time and was taken from the scene.
The woman suffered burns to her face, hands and throat and was flown to the Alfred Hospital in a stable condition.
The injuries are not considered to be life threatening.
Firefighters in nine CFA vehicles attended the property.
The blaze was declared under control at 2.45am and the scene declared safe at 3.48am.
Fire investigators from Victoria Police and the CFA have attended the scene to determine the cause.
