In the market for a chook? Or perhaps you are keen to check out the elusive white peacock?
Whatever feathers you fancy, you'll be able to find a whole lot of them at a live poultry auction tomorrow at the Albury Showgrounds.
Kicking off at 11am, the Albury Poultry Club will host a live auction featuring approximately 800 birds coming from as far away as South Australia.
Auctioneer Braham Metry, holding a 30-plus kilogram Narragansett turkey named 'Big John', said people would have the opportunity to see and purchase all kinds of rare birds.
"It is basically a real live-call auction where all birds are sold in front of the pen," he said.
"You stand there, bid for them, and you will know straight away if you have got it or you haven't.
"We will have rare birds like Japanese bantams, white peacocks, silver laced wyandottes, gold laced wyandottes, all sorts of ducks from normal farmyard ducks to Muscovy ducks, and birds from exhibition quality down to your backyard stuff."
A self-proclaimed eccentric, Mr Metry said he came from a long line of auctioneers.
"Selling by auction is the oldest profession in the world," he said.
"It started in the Middle East in the days of Babylon, it is still going today, and it is still the easiest way to buy live animals.
"My family have been auctioning poultry in Albury since 1955, and my grandmother was one of the first lady auctioneers in the state.
"I was actually auctioning antiques and fine arts in Sydney, working for some of the biggest auctioning companies in the country. But I was missing the country atmosphere, so I moved back out and started auctioning chooks.
"It all started in 1990, my daughter passed away and two weeks later Euroa Poultry Club had an auction and needed an auctioneer.
"They asked me to come down and I thought it would take my mind off my daughter, so I went along, loved it, and have been auctioning birds ever since."
Entry to the auction at Albury Showground is via Trotter's Gate near the rock yard on Fallon Street, North Albury. Funds go to support the Albury Poultry Club.
