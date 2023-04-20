The Border Mail
Home/Business Features/Special Publications

The Border's guide to help you choose the boarding school right for you

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
Updated April 28 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Click on the picture to be taken to Boarding School Options magazine.
Click on the picture to be taken to Boarding School Options magazine.

Those looking to discover the perfect boarding school for their child, or just wanting to dip their toe in to see if it's the right fit need look no further than the Border Mail's 'Boarding School Options' magazine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.