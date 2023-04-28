If knowing your opposition is an advantage, Blaynee House has already taken a step in the right direction ahead of Wodonga Raiders' toughest test of the season.
Second-placed Raiders host premiers and leaders Yarrawonga at Birallee Park on Saturday with House, 21, having started her fifth season of A-grade netball with back-to-back wins.
The Pigeons side is packed with experience and there is shared history with one player in particular.
"Mum (Jodie House) coached a few years at Lavington and Sarah Senini (Moore) played there at that stage," House said.
"I was fortunate to be babysat by half of the A-grade 'Lavi' team and Sarah was one of them.
"I admire and look up to Sarah, on and off the court; she's amazing at the game and what she does.
"It's awesome to test myself against players like that now and I'm really excited to step out on the court against Yarra.
"They're such a respected team in the league, they've always been competitive so we're keen to put out a tough fight against them and hopefully have a close contest."
The family connections at Raiders continue through the week, with House pulling three shifts a week at Bakers Delight in between university commitments and netball training.
ALSO IN SPORT
"On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, I've been working from 2am to 10am and then getting online lectures and tutorials at home before trying to sneak in a quick nap before coming to netball training," House said.
"I bake out the back with Dad and then Mum's out the front with my sister.
"I've had time to adjust to those hours because I did it as my gap year.
"Honestly, working three days a week of those hours feels easy compared to what I was doing!
"It allows me to do so much during the day; I've been able to get to the gym more and get my fitness because I am finishing earlier."
House believes Raiders will play finals this year.
"We've put in the effort and we're determined to keep building on what we've started," she said.
"I definitely think top-five is an achievable goal for us."
Play starts at 12.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.