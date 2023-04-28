The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mayors split over beds in upgraded Albury hospital

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated April 28 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The number of beds which may eventuate at a refurbished Albury hospital split the mayors of the Twin Cities on Friday.
The number of beds which may eventuate at a refurbished Albury hospital split the mayors of the Twin Cities on Friday.

TWO vastly different pictures of what an upgrade of Albury hospital will deliver the Border have been presented by the Twin Cities' mayors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.