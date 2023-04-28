TWO vastly different pictures of what an upgrade of Albury hospital will deliver the Border have been presented by the Twin Cities' mayors.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren on Friday April 28 suggested the number of hospital beds will be cut in the initial stage of the Albury redevelopment.
"The evidence at the moment suggests that we're probably going to lose beds rather than gain beds in the first phase of this development," Cr Mildren said.
Albury mayor Kylie King reacted sharply when asked about a possible cut to beds.
"I don't agree with the premise of your question because the information and the master plan hasn't come out detailing what's happening," Cr King said.
She added the design input for the revamped hospital was now unfolding.
"I expect the right number of beds will be there, the right amount of theatre operating rooms, the right facilities for us to attract the best and brightest surgeons and doctors and nurses and staff," Cr King said.
Cr Mildren also said he had been told the clinical services plan was to be reviewed and that could result in cutbacks to the Albury hospital plan.
"(That) temporary accommodation is going to be here for a long time I think," Cr Mildren said.
Albury Wodonga Health chairman Matt Burke said in a statement "master planning for the new hospital is currently underway and is being led by NSW Health".
"Master planning will consider the layout of the site as well as future expansion, transport, parking and access," Mr Burke said.
He added: "Emergency and inpatient demands underscore the urgent need to unite the community in getting on with the job."
