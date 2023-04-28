Police have revealed more details about a woman who reportedly entered the Murrumbidgee River in Wagga and hasn't been seen since.
Emergency services were called to the river near Cadell Place at 2.30pm on Thursday following reports a woman had entered the water.
A multi-agency search commenced before concluding shortly after 5pm due to a lack of sunlight.
The search resumed on Friday morning, with VRA and police targeting the same stretch of the river near Cadell Place down to the Wiradjuri Reserve.
Riverina Police District Inspector Lee Gray said a witness claims they saw the woman - aged in her late 30s - enter the river from the western bank and did not see her resurface.
"At this stage, we have not located a woman," Inspector Gray said.
"Police divers are enroute now to assist with that search.
"We're hoping for a positive outcome. We have VRA, Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW and obviously police here and it will be an extensive search of this part of the river."
No missing persons reports have been made.
"We believe we have the identity of the woman - that obviously can't be confirmed at this stage," Inspector Gray said.
"It is a woman in her late 30s."
Inspector Gray said the VRA had confirmed the river's current is not that strong at present, which will likely assist with the search.
Inspector Gray said he does not believe this situation is similar to that of a man who had been feared missing in the Murrumbidgee River in December last year.
Those search efforts were called off on January 3, due to no missing person reports being made and nothing coming from the extensive searches.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
