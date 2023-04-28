The Border Mail
Police, VRA search for woman in her 30s feared missing in the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 28 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
Riverina Police District Inspector Lee Gray provides an update on the search for a woman who was last seen entering the Murrumbidgee River on Thursday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Riverina Police District Inspector Lee Gray provides an update on the search for a woman who was last seen entering the Murrumbidgee River on Thursday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Police have revealed more details about a woman who reportedly entered the Murrumbidgee River in Wagga and hasn't been seen since.

