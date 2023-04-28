The Border Mail
Updated

Tragic end to search for woman missing in the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated April 28 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 2:30pm
A section of the walking track along the river near Cadell Place had been taped off by police. Picture by Madeline Begley
A section of the walking track along the river near Cadell Place had been taped off by police. Picture by Madeline Begley

A body, believed to be that of a woman who was last seen entering the Murrumbidgee River in Wagga, has been found by police divers.

