The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Comment

OUR SAY: Portables on site and bed losses show Border got second-rate hospital job

By Editorial
April 30 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUR SAY: Portables on site and bed losses show Border got second-rate hospital job
OUR SAY: Portables on site and bed losses show Border got second-rate hospital job

It's a bit difficult to believe you're getting something first class when you're stuck in the make-do arrangement out back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.