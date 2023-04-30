OUR SAY: Portables on site and bed losses show Border got second-rate hospital job

It's a bit difficult to believe you're getting something first class when you're stuck in the make-do arrangement out back.
Think of a portable classroom and there are many of us who would recall stifling summers and freezing winters at school spent in those prefabricated little wooden buildings.
The idea at the time was these were always a temporary solution to space issues, and that as soon as the money became available a proper, fit-for-purpose classroom would be built.
But of course for so many public schools - most, in fact - the portables went from temporary to permanent as the political or department promises of years past disappeared into a convenient, collective memory loss.
Despite the inadequacies and failures of such an approach, it is a terrible thing to hear that history might be able to be revisited within our public health system on the Border.
It is bad enough that two state governments and the Commonwealth have failed to deliver the billion-dollar hospital that the Border deserves.
Much concern has centred on the hatchet job instead visited upon Albury-Wodonga with the $558 million hospital expansion plan were were promised just six months ago by former NSW Liberal premier Dominic Perrottet and Victorian Labor Premier Daniel Andrews.
Clearly this was a compromised, inadequate approach to properly addressing public health needs in our community for the decades ahead.
And now we are being told how portable buildings are part of the construction site solution for the redevelopment, and could be used for anywhere up to 10 years.
To make things even worse, the number of hospital beds - says Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren - is likely to fall rather than rise "in the first phase of the development".
The fact that these kinds of details are emerging in an almost random fashion is even further cause for concern.
It is symptomatic of a process that for too long has been shrouded in secrecy, where those in the know have been able to hide behind an elusive "master plan" that no one gets to see.
