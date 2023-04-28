Albury's premier arts and culture showcase of Riverside Vibes will take over the Noreuil Park foreshore this weekend.
Last year's event was described as hugely successful, something Albury mayor Kylie King said yesterday would undoubtedly be repeated.
"Riverside Vibes is such a wonderful idea, really," she said. "We've got the beautiful Murray River, the river precinct, the grass, parks - it's such an accessible location that everyone loves."
Councillor King said this meant it was "a great idea" to use the area for an arts, culture, food and wine event.
"We all know the cost of living is really hitting people at the moment, so to have a free family event that can get everyone together to just enjoy the beautiful surroundings that Albury is so regarded for is just a wonderful idea," she said. "I'm thrilled that it's on again."
Albury Council engaged Border curators Duryanne Streat and Michelle Fraccaro to help develop a program showcasing Border, national and international performers and artists.
The event will feature live music and entertainment across two stages, with cultural performances from locals and community groups, a makers' market, creative workshops for the whole family, a dedicated kids' zone, roving entertainment and food trucks featuring Border breweries and wineries.
Cr King said the riverside precinct opened a greater range of possibilities for the festival, which meant there was so much on offer for people who came along.
"The first one was a massive success," she said. "We underestimated how successful it would be last year."
Cr King said she said she wasn't concerned about yesterday's onset of slightly cooler, damp conditions.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I think the weather will be fine, I'm sure the sun will come out at some stage."
While the works on the riverside precinct were not opened in time for the event, Cr King said Noreuil Park still "showcases what an amazing aspect we have here right on the banks of the Murray River".
The $6.49 million precinct build remains on target for completion by the middle of this year.
Cr King said the "devastating floods" had delayed construction for it to be completed, but "we had our fingers crossed to have it open".
The feature act over the weekend would be the Flying Fruit Fly Circus.
"What a venue to have Riverside Vibes, I'm getting excited," Cr King said.
The event will run today from midday to 9pm and tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.
Parking will be available at Oddies Creek, Albury Swim Centre, along Hovell Tree Park, Australia Park and Gateway Lakes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.