Racing Wodonga will discuss at a committee meeting next week a fitting tribute for Dean Holland following the tragic passing of the popular jockey earlier this week.
Holland, 34, died following a race fall at Donald on Monday afternoon.
The talented hoop won last year's Wodonga Gold Cup after he rode Night Passage to victory for the father and son training partnership of Tony and Calvin McEvoy.
The father of four had a day out at the Wodonga meeting when he landed a treble after he also rode Dalroshio and Teetotal to wins for David O'Prey.
Club manager, Steve Wright, said the race club was keen to honour Holland after his memorable Wodonga Gold Cup day.
"We will certainly be doing something to honour Dean's memory, it's just a matter of discussing a fitting tribute," Wright said.
"Several people have enquired already and we encourage everybody to donate to the GoFundMe page."
