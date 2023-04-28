The Border Mail
Racing Wodonga to honour the passing of Wodonga Cup winning jockey Dean Holland

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated April 28 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 1:30pm
Dean Holland had a memorable Wodonga Cup day last year.
Racing Wodonga will discuss at a committee meeting next week a fitting tribute for Dean Holland following the tragic passing of the popular jockey earlier this week.

