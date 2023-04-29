The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Arlo the cat loses leg after being caught in steel trap

LH
By Layton Holley
April 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arlo the cat, pictured with vet nurse Lauren Walker before surgery, had his leg amputated after being injured in an illegal steel jaw trap. Picture by James Wiltshire
Arlo the cat, pictured with vet nurse Lauren Walker before surgery, had his leg amputated after being injured in an illegal steel jaw trap. Picture by James Wiltshire

Arlo the cat has succumbed to injuries inflicted by an illegal steel jaw rabbit trap, and will now have his leg amputated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LH

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.