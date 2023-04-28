The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indigo Shire backs bid for new hospital in Albury-Wodonga

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
April 29 2023 - 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigo Shire mayor Sophie Price says her council wants to see a new Border hospital built rather than have the Albury medical centre upgraded.
Indigo Shire mayor Sophie Price says her council wants to see a new Border hospital built rather than have the Albury medical centre upgraded.

INDIGO Shire has thrown its support behind Wodonga Council's bid for a new Border hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.