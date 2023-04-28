INDIGO Shire has thrown its support behind Wodonga Council's bid for a new Border hospital.
Its mayor Sophie Price and chief executive Trevor Ierino went to a workshop on Wednesday April 26 2023 set up by Wodonga Council to coin a fresh hospital strategy.
"Our primary focus is to advocate for the best possible health service for our region and we believe a greenfield site will provide this," Cr Price said.
"We see a strong link between a new hospital that is accessible, has room to expand and provides allied health services in one location with improved ambulance response times, which currently is a serious issue for this shire."
"Any site, be it in Albury or Wodonga, needs to consider transport and accessibility to help with ambulance turnaround times."
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said Towong Council had been an apology for the workshop and Albury's mayor Kylie King and chief executive Frank Zaknich declined to attend.
Cr King said that forum related to advocating for a greenfields hospital in Wodonga.
"That is obviously not in alignment with Albury City's position of going ahead with what's been announced at the Albury campus, so while that's not aligned it's probably not appropriate for Albury City to be involved in their process," Cr King said.
She said her council wants to see the $558 million upgrade flagged for Albury hospital proceed apace, pointing to recent strains to demonstrate the need for a quicker fix than a greenfields development.
Meanwhile, Cr Mildren is hopeful he will be able to soon discuss Wodonga Council's hospital wants with Victorian Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan.
He sought the meeting, which would be a breakthrough for the council, when he spoke to Ms Allan at a meeting in Melbourne on Thursday April 27 as part of a Regional Cities Victoria gathering.
Wodonga Council has been stonewalled on the hospital matter by the Victorian government since December with its letters to Premier Daniel Andrews and Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas unanswered.
