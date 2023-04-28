The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dr Julian Fidge in court win over addict prescription concerns

By Local News
Updated April 28 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 7:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Julian Fidge. File photo
Dr Julian Fidge. File photo

A Wangaratta doctor banned from issuing certain medications amid allegations of inappropriate prescribing practises has won an appeal, despite a judge raising concerns about the risk to the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.