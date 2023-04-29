Wodonga man given 2 months' behind bars for his breach of domestic violence order

A Wodonga man has been handed two months' jail for breaching a court order banning him from his girlfriend's East Albury home.
Nicholas John Barrett was found to have installed a stolen air conditioning unit in her home.
That led to him also being charged with having goods suspected of being stolen.
It was after police became aware that Barrett had the air conditioning unit that they went to the partner's home in Eastern Circuit on January 30 and found him in the house, in breach of the order.
The court was told police saw the air conditioner and then watched as Barrett's partner come out the back door.
They told her the unit was stolen.
The officers then searched the house, ultimately finding Barrett "in his underwear in the bedroom".
He was arrested.
It was while he was in Albury police custody that he made admissions about the unit.
The court was told police had received confirmation on January 30 that the unit was the one stolen in the early hours of December 26 from a transmitter station in Harris Road, Wodonga.
The unit had been removed from the transmitter building for AM 990 in Harris Road, Wodonga.
Police said there was a power cut to the building on December 26 at 3.49am.
It was discovered at 4.30am that the building door had been forced, the unit had been removed from the wall and "significant damage" had been to internal wiring and electrical switch-work.
Wires to the building were cut.
Police said Barrett, who had no connection to the theft, had gone to his partner's home on January 3.
"The accused," they said, "made threats to (his partner) and attempted to damage an air conditioner in the window of the kitchen."
He left, then police got an arrest warrant in relation to the property damage allegation.
Police arrested him on January 25 and he was extradited to NSW
Magistrate Chris Halburd backdated the sentence to January 30, with the term to expire on March 29.
