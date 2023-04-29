The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man gets bond but no further penalty over air conditioner in East Albury home

By Albury Court
April 29 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga man given 2 months' behind bars for his breach of domestic violence order
Wodonga man given 2 months' behind bars for his breach of domestic violence order

A Wodonga man has been handed two months' jail for breaching a court order banning him from his girlfriend's East Albury home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.