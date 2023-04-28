Albury's historic courthouse is being given a heritage makeover, now that a $6.4 million upgrade to the nearby courthouse precinct has been completed.
The works in Olive Street, completed over several months, included the creation of a third court room, along with a major upgrade to audio-visual technology in the building.
The new facilities have now been in use for about a month, paving a way for minor upgrade works to begin on the Dean Street courthouse that was built in 1860.
A Department of Communities and Justice spokesperson said this work included external painting to match existing heritage colours, including the front fence facing Dean Street.
Workers would also renew all roof and guttering to the building, including the toilets at the back.
