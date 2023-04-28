The Border Mail
Albury's historic courthouse is being given a heritage update

By Sophie Else
Updated April 28 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 6:00pm
Work has commenced on the Dean Street courthouse including external painting to match existing heritage colours. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury's historic courthouse is being given a heritage makeover, now that a $6.4 million upgrade to the nearby courthouse precinct has been completed.

