VETERAN Blake Le Cornu will slot back into the key playmaker role as the Steamers look to bounce back without two of their best attackers.
The Steamers host Wagga Agricultural College at Albury's Murrayfield on Saturday as they look to recover quickly from their round two defeat against league powerhouse Waratahs last week.
But the home side will be without this year's leading tryscorer Reuben Sarkis, who re-injured a shoulder late in last week's game while another tryscorer from that game, lock Ryan O'Sullivan, will miss with the flu.
"Reuben didn't come through training very well (Thursday) night so we put a line through him straight away," Steamers coach James Kora said.
"We were going to give him right up until game day but I said to him if it's not 95 per cent it's not worth playing.
"He is going to be hard to replace but it opens up the door for another young fella to take the opportunity."
Coming into the side will be Fijian Isimeli Ravalekama who scored a try in the reserve grade's draw last week
Ravalekama moved to the region to work at Tallangatta Meat Processors and his selection is reward for good form since arriving at the club late last year.
"He's been playing quite well in the twos and he comes into lock, which is exciting," Kora said.
Elsewhere, youngster Lzaea Goodhue will move out onto a wing and 300-gamer Le Cornu will be given the role of No.10 as the Steamers look to stamp out some concentration failings.
"We're getting a lot of tries but we are leaking a lot of points as well," Kora said.
"I thought after Saturday's game, 'we've got potential if we can hold onto ball for 70 minutes of the game'.
"But we tend to lack concentration - when the ball gets turned over we've got to learn to react to that as well and get back into defence-mode and try and get back and stop leaking those early points.
"Last week we started to come back but the game was already gone."
ALSO IN SPORT:
The Steamers have had to shuffle the side around frequently this year as injury and unavailability hit, and are currently level pegging on the ladder with Wagga Ag College at 1-1 apiece.
But the side is enjoying strong depth this year with the reserve grade undefeated after last week's draw and the Albury-Wodonga club to host its first third-grade game this weekend in about five years.
Round one debutants Harry Harrington and Toby Sarkis have also proven capable at the level, and are holding onto their spots.
"We've got a good bunch of young blokes. The guys in the twos are pushing hard for a spot in first grade, everyone in the club is working hard to get there," Kora said.
Third-grade kicks off at 12.15pm and the main game is at 3.15pm at Albury's Murrayfield.
