The Steamers are scoring but also conceding points too heavily, says coach James Kora

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 28 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 3:36pm
Steamers' veteran Blake Le Cornu will slot back into the fly-half role against Wagga Agricultural College. Picture by Mark Jesser
VETERAN Blake Le Cornu will slot back into the key playmaker role as the Steamers look to bounce back without two of their best attackers.

