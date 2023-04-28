The Border Mail
2023 fundraiser at The Boat Shed Lake Hume raises $75,000 for Betty's Place

By Jodie O'Sullivan
April 29 2023 - 8:30am
A delighted Di Glover (CEO at Yes Unlimited) and Rosy Seaton (owner of Traverse Alpine Group - The Boat Shed) at the annual fundraiser. Pictures by Mark Jesser
Spirited bidding bolstered by glasses of bubbles and a room full of passionate people saw a record $75,000 raised for Albury women's refuge Betty's Place on Friday.

