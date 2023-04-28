Spirited bidding bolstered by glasses of bubbles and a room full of passionate people saw a record $75,000 raised for Albury women's refuge Betty's Place on Friday.
More than 180 men and women packed the sold-out Pre-Mother's Day Lunch at The Boat Shed Lake Hume for the third annual fundraiser to support women and children fleeing domestic and family violence.
This year's tally more than doubled the $30,000 raised in 2022 and Boat Shed owner Rosy Seaton, a long-time supporter of Betty's, was "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of generosity.
Yes Unlimited chief executive Di Glover outlined plans for the multi-million dollar revamp of the beloved but ageing Betty's and the benefits of the new core and cluster model, which will be built on an expansive site in East Albury.
The independent living units will improve the "quality and quantity" of accommodation for women and children seeking to escape violence, she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.