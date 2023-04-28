LAVINGTON Panthers expect both a fired-up and new-look Wodonga Raiders side when they meet in the grand final rematch on Sunday.
In their last six duels since the 2021 preliminary final, the rivals have three wins apiece but the Panthers claimed the all-important upset against the minor premier in last year's decider.
Heading into tomorrow's match at Birallee Park, the sides are again atop the ladder and both enjoyed big wins last weekend.
"They're always pretty hotly contested - the maximum margin in any of those (six) games was probably 11 points," Panthers coach Scott Curphey said.
"They're coached very well by Terry (Burgess).
"They have good structures in place, the girls know their roles.
"I think the team for Raiders this year has changed quite a bit so it's the first time we get to see them, so we'll need to be on our best."
The Raiders have added ruck-rover Kasey Marsden as well as under-18 Bushrangers representatives Destiny Dodd and Grace Painting while Emilee McPherson and Courtney Hunt, who scored four goals apiece last week, are two others who didn't play in last year's grand final.
The Panthers settled their line-up last week after some unavailability in the first round, and have a full squad to choose from including three new sign-ups.
"We'll have a similar side to last week, we've had no injuries, we'll be close to the same strength," Curphey said.
In the other game, the Wangaratta Rovers host the Murray Felines while Thurgoona has the bye.
