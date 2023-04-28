The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Lavington Panthers expect to face some new Demons in Sunday's grand final rematch

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 28 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONE TO WATCH: Kasey Marsden brushes off an opponent in Raiders' big win at Thurgoona last week. Picture by James Wiltshire
ONE TO WATCH: Kasey Marsden brushes off an opponent in Raiders' big win at Thurgoona last week. Picture by James Wiltshire

LAVINGTON Panthers expect both a fired-up and new-look Wodonga Raiders side when they meet in the grand final rematch on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.