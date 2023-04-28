Albury Racing Club bid a fond farewell to two of its longest serving committeemen at a special function at Friday's race meeting.
Both Mark Cronin and Gerald Judd recently stepped down from the committee at the club's annual general meeting after more than five decades of combined service.
Both are life members of the club.
The pair were presented with framed jockey silks with the Albury Racing Club logo with dozens of well-wishes in attendance.
Cronin said it was an emotional and proud moment for the pair who stepped down from the committee with the club in a strong position after the recent curveballs of Covid and having an Albury Cup meeting abandoned.
"I was humbled by the gesture by the club and was shocked to see so many familiar faces and some great friends and supporters in attendance that made it such a special day," Cronin said.
"Especially to share the day with Gerald who has been such a great servant to the club and a great friend of mine for a long time.
"We step down with the knowledge that the club is in such a safe and stable position, led brilliantly by our CEO Steve Hetherton and a passionate board of directors.
"Gerald and I were talking earlier and we both agreed that we have huge confidence in the future of the club going forward."
Cronin replaced David Wallace as president of the club in 2016 and has performed the role for the past six years.
Ironically, Wallace was president for 31 years which is the same amount of time Cronin has served on the committee after joining in 1991.
Dick Sloane has replaced Cronin as club president and is also chairman of the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) committee.
Judd served 20 years on the committee where he has a reputation as a straight-talker who has been a huge supporter of local trainers and part-owned dozens of horses.
The pair both agreed they would miss having a hands on approach and being involved with the club in an official capacity.
"There is no doubt we will miss being involved," Cronin said.
"But we will both remain peripherally involved and are only a phone call away if anybody has a query or needs a bit of advice.
"Gerald will still be an assistant to our track committee.
"You never know we might be bored in five years time and get a tap on the shoulder and come back.
"And it would be remiss of me not to mention our wives Joy and Mary who have both been huge supporters."
