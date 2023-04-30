It's been a tough month of training as hard as he can, but Luke Stephens is about to get a taste for whether it's all been worthwhile.
He is set to compete in the Food Service Australian chef of the year competition in Melbourne.
While competition got under way on Saturday, April 29, Mr Stephens won't get to throw his chef's hat into the ring until Monday, May 1.
Two days of nerves will be balanced-out by being able to watch and learn from the efforts of his competitors as they complete their heats.
Mr Stephens - who now lives and works in Wollongong, having trained at Albury's SS&A Club before running the cafe at the former Norske Skog print mill at Ettamogah and running his own business, the former Q Food cafe in Dean Street - is one of 32 finalists out of more than 200 entrants from across Australia
"The quality of the chefs there is going to be insane," he said.
"I'll watch the rest of the chefs over the weekend, which will give me an upper hand.
"Basically we've got an hour to produce one entree and one main, but four of each for four of the judges.
"They give you a black box and you have to use all the ingredients that have been provided in that box.
"I'll give it a good shot, that's for sure."
Mr Stephens is now the executive chef at Uniting Farmborough Heights in Wollongong.
Born and raised on the Border, he began in the industry as an apprentice chef at 16 and qualified at 21 before running the paper mill cafe, where he made breakfast and lunch for 300 workers each Monday to Friday.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the birth of his daughter while at Q Food led to him moving his family to Wollongong, then making the decision to "dip my toe" in the aged care sector.
"It's definitely better in aged care," he said.
"They're really appreciative, which is nice.
"It's the most rewarding job I've had and I strive to produce good food, not hospital food."
Mr Stephens said Uniting was "great" because he was given menu flexibility.
"And I can change it up whenever I want in response to feedback from our residents," he said.
"We serve up high-quality food compared with what I have seen in other aged care facilities.
"I really enjoy cooking for our elderly residents."
