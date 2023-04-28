BANDITS president Luke Smith has called on basketball fans to be out and loud on Saturday night as the club hosts its first home games in more than a month.
The Bandits have not been at home since March 25, after three weeks on the road and a week off for the Easter bye.
In particular, the Bandits teams have endured a tough two weeks away in Sydney and Canberra - the men slipping to 10th spot and the women to seventh - and will look to right the ship against Penrith on Saturday night.
"When the crowd is on song the players say they are like a sixth player on court," Smith said.
"We need our 'Bandits crew' to pack the stadium and make as much noise as possible and hopefully we can get a couple of wins on the board."
The capacity at Lauren Jackson Sports Stadium is a touch over 1000 and Smith said ticket sales were going well.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Star guard Lochlan Cummings will return to the men's side after missing last week's loss against the Centre of Excellence.
Tickets are available online at intix.com.au with the women's game to start proceedings from 5pm with the men's from 7pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.