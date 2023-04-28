The Border Mail
Former Albury woman murdered man with repeated blows from frying pan

By Jack Gramenz
Updated April 29 2023 - 10:19am, first published 8:47am
The woman who murdered retired solicitor Peter McCarthy will spend at least 15 years behind bars.
A former Albury woman has been jailed for at least 15 years after bashing her elderly neighbour to death with a frying pan.

